A woman is expected to appear in court on Friday charged in connection with allegedly seditious posts on her Facebook page. Photo: AP
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong woman, 23, to appear in court on Friday charged with sedition in connection with Facebook posts

  • Woman arrested in March by national security police; charged on Thursday with ‘an act or acts with seditious intention’
  • It is alleged she published seditious posts and pictures on her Facebook page

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 10:28pm, 15 Jun, 2023

