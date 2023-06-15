A woman is expected to appear in court on Friday charged in connection with allegedly seditious posts on her Facebook page. Photo: AP
Hong Kong woman, 23, to appear in court on Friday charged with sedition in connection with Facebook posts
- Woman arrested in March by national security police; charged on Thursday with ‘an act or acts with seditious intention’
- It is alleged she published seditious posts and pictures on her Facebook page
