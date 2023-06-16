A press briefing held by customs on the haul of endangered species goods uncovered. Photo: Dickson Lee
HK$22 million in endangered species items, from shark fins to live star tortoises, seized in operation against wildlife smuggling
- Customs and Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department launched joint operation that spanned month of May
- Other suspected endangered species seized included ginseng, dried seahorses and orchids
A press briefing held by customs on the haul of endangered species goods uncovered. Photo: Dickson Lee