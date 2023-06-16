University student Yuen Ching-ting (centre) leaves West Kowloon Court with her parents after she was granted bail on a sedition charge. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong student at university in Japan granted bail on social media sedition charge

  • Court told Yuen Ching-ting posted 22 seditious statements on social media, 20 of them while she was in Japan
  • Defence counsel argues that Hong Kong courts have no extraterritorial jurisdiction on statements made abroad

Updated: 6:03pm, 16 Jun, 2023

