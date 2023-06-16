Police have arrested six suspects in connection with a spate of vandalism cases. Photo: Reuters
Crime in Hong Kong: 5 alleged triad members among 6 arrested over vandalism of carmaker BYD showrooms, service centre
- Police say no evidence to suggest attackers deliberately targeted carmaker, instead point to exclusive distributor JC Motor as possible intended victim
- Five men and one woman picked up during two-day operation, with officers also impounding three cars linked to vandalism spree
Police have arrested six suspects in connection with a spate of vandalism cases. Photo: Reuters