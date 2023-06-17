Hong Kong police display evidence gathered in a five-day operation targeting suspected scammers. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police warn elderly of phone scams after arresting 25 suspects for swindling HK$13 million from victims
- Victim who suffered largest single loss defrauded of HK$5.5 million in personal loan scam
- Police warn elderly to check with family members when they receive calls from unknown numbers by people claiming to be their relatives
