Hong Kong police display evidence gathered in a five-day operation targeting suspected scammers. Photo: Handout
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police warn elderly of phone scams after arresting 25 suspects for swindling HK$13 million from victims

  • Victim who suffered largest single loss defrauded of HK$5.5 million in personal loan scam
  • Police warn elderly to check with family members when they receive calls from unknown numbers by people claiming to be their relatives

Emily Hung
Updated: 2:56pm, 17 Jun, 2023

