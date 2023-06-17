Online fraudsters are targeting young children. Photo: Shutterstock
Online fraudsters are targeting young children. Photo: Shutterstock
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Young children falling prey to online scammers, Hong Kong youth workers warn, with parents urged nurture positive internet habits

  • Youth workers expect the summer holidays to result in more scam cases as pupils are likely to spend additional time online
  • Recent cases include victims handing out nude photos of themselves or stealing their parents’ money to pay blackmailers

Emily Hung
Emily Hung

Updated: 9:28pm, 17 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Online fraudsters are targeting young children. Photo: Shutterstock
Online fraudsters are targeting young children. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE