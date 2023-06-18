A re-enactment of a kidnapping at the police’s Recruitment Experience and Assessment Day at Hong Kong Police College in Wong Chuk Hang. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hongkongers taking advantage of relaxed entry requirements apply to join police at recruitment drive

  • Police’s recruitment division noted there was an ‘obvious rise’ in applications after entry criteria adjustment last month
  • Candidates intimidated by original requirements believe changes will make it easier to fulfil law enforcement dreams

Harvey Kong
Updated: 6:19pm, 18 Jun, 2023

