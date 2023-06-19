A jobless man in Hong Kong who allegedly stabbed two women to death at a shopping centre was found fit for plea by psychiatrists and would remain in custody for further police investigation, a court heard on Monday. Szeto Sing-kwong, 39, arrived again at Kwun Tong Court in the morning to face two counts of murder. He was not required to enter a plea at this stage as the prosecution had applied for an adjournment to await autopsy and forensic reports, as well as more evidence from police. Suspect in Hong Kong mall stabbings charged with murder, to appear in court on Monday The prosecution said police were obtaining witness statements. Szeto is accused of murdering Fong Hiu-tung and Lau Kai-hei on June 2 near shops Hong Kong Chess, Go Academy and Sanrio Gift Gate at Plaza Hollywood in Diamond Hill. Szeto’s counsel said the defendant understood the psychiatric reports and did not apply for bail. ‘I was so scared’: witnesses recall horror, trauma of Hong Kong mall murders He was previously remanded in Siu Lam Psychiatric Centre to be examined if he was mentally capable of understanding and taking part in the legal process. Magistrate Winnie Lau Yee-wan has adjourned the case to October 9.