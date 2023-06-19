The funeral procession sets off for Lantau Island, where Choi’s remains will be cremated. Photo: Jelly Tse
Family, friends of slain Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi bid final farewell as pink-themed funeral comes to a close
- Remains of 28-year-old to be brought to Po Lin Monastery on Lantau Island for cremation
- Her death shocked the city earlier this year, with former in-laws in custody as suspects behind gruesome case
The funeral procession sets off for Lantau Island, where Choi’s remains will be cremated. Photo: Jelly Tse