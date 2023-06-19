A manager at a McDonald’s outlet on Hill Road was attacked with a knife on Sunday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Crime in Hong Kong: knife attack at McDonald’s outlet leaves residents feeling haunted, concerned for own safety
- Concerns among residents remain even after police arrest 29-year-old restaurant employee for allegedly stabbing 38-year-old manager
- ‘I am kind of afraid of going to public spaces or taking the bus and MTR now,’ says owner of nearby store
A manager at a McDonald’s outlet on Hill Road was attacked with a knife on Sunday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen