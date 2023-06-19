A retired Hong Kong childcare worker has admitted 11 charges of abuse involving 10 toddlers when she worked with a major child protection organisation. Chan Lai-kuen, who was employed by the Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children, mistreated youngsters on 17 occasions before a tip-off led to her arrest, the District Court heard on Monday. Prosecutors said the defendant, who had 32 years of experience in the sector, pulled and shook her victims, trampled them on the ground, smacked their heads, force-fed them and committed other violent acts at a residential centre in Mong Kok. Counsel for the defence said the offences were out of character and added the veteran worker was so remorseful she required psychotherapy to help her deal with the guilt. The offences, categorised as wilful assault of a child, were committed between November and December 2021. Judge Kathie Cheung Kit-yee adjourned the case to review security camera footage from the home before she passed sentence. Chan, 56, is among 34 carers alleged to be responsible for 407 abuse incidents at the home, which came under heavy scrutiny after a nearby resident reported seeing staff hurting children. Fifteen other accused were earlier jailed for one to 15 months after they were convicted in magistrates’ court, which can impose a maximum sentence of three years behind bars. But Chan is the first to admit to such offences at the District Court level, where offenders can face up to seven years in jail. What risks do Hong Kong professionals face in new bill to prevent child abuse? Chan said in a mitigation letter that the Mong Kok home had been short-staffed for a long period and she was once asked to take care of 23 toddlers at the same time. She added the children had been confined to the home because of Covid-19 restrictions and some had become volatile and even started to self-harm. The institution was said to have hired a psychologist to visit the home and chat with the children on a weekly basis, but Chan said the situation had shown little improvement. Defence counsel Josephine Tjia Luk-ying told the court her client’s statement was not an attempt to exonerate herself, but to show that a usually loving carer would not have hurt children without a reason. Hong Kong police investigate suspected abuse of 3-year-old girl at nursery school She highlighted mitigation letters written by others, including one from a nurse who was sent to the home as a youngster and was taken care of by Chan. The nurse praised the defendant’s kindness and former colleagues and supervisors wrote of her diligence and unwavering enthusiasm for her job. “Why would a reasonable person occasionally cause harm to minors even though he or she usually loves and cares for them?” Tjia said. “My humble submission is that this is not totally against human nature.” The defence counsel added that Chan had signalled her intention to plead guilty at the earliest opportunity, but could only enter a plea 1½ years after her arrest because of procedures involving the transfer of her case to a higher court. Chan, who was released on bail, is expected to return to court next Monday.