The suspect has been released on bail pending further investigation and will be required to report to police next month. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest man over child abuse, after he allegedly kicks 4-year-old son at airport on Father’s Day
- Preliminary investigation finds father allegedly kicked boy from behind, causing child to lose balance and fall to floor, police source says
- Boy, who has been diagnosed with autism, was running around playfully at the time, according to source
