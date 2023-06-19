The suspect has been released on bail pending further investigation and will be required to report to police next month. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest man over child abuse, after he allegedly kicks 4-year-old son at airport on Father’s Day

  • Preliminary investigation finds father allegedly kicked boy from behind, causing child to lose balance and fall to floor, police source says
  • Boy, who has been diagnosed with autism, was running around playfully at the time, according to source

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 6:23pm, 19 Jun, 2023

