Media tycoon Jimmy Lai has lost a Court of Appeal bid to make final arguments in a higher court to in an attempt to block police examination of his personal mobile devices. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong court rejects bid by tycoon Jimmy Lai to make final appeal to block police examination of his iPhones in connection with national security trial
- Court of Appeal says items ‘agreed to be journalistic material were already accessed’ after earlier judgment, so dispute had ‘ceased to exist’
- Lai can still take grievance to Court of Final Appeal on grounds that grave and substantial injustice was done to him at pre-trial proceedings
