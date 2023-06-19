Media tycoon Jimmy Lai has lost a Court of Appeal bid to make final arguments in a higher court to in an attempt to block police examination of his personal mobile devices. Photo: Winson Wong
Media tycoon Jimmy Lai has lost a Court of Appeal bid to make final arguments in a higher court to in an attempt to block police examination of his personal mobile devices. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong court rejects bid by tycoon Jimmy Lai to make final appeal to block police examination of his iPhones in connection with national security trial

  • Court of Appeal says items ‘agreed to be journalistic material were already accessed’ after earlier judgment, so dispute had ‘ceased to exist’
  • Lai can still take grievance to Court of Final Appeal on grounds that grave and substantial injustice was done to him at pre-trial proceedings

Brian Wong

Updated: 9:13pm, 19 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Media tycoon Jimmy Lai has lost a Court of Appeal bid to make final arguments in a higher court to in an attempt to block police examination of his personal mobile devices. Photo: Winson Wong
Media tycoon Jimmy Lai has lost a Court of Appeal bid to make final arguments in a higher court to in an attempt to block police examination of his personal mobile devices. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE