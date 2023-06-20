Criminologists have urged the public to process news of recent violent crimes in a rational manner to avoid a panic. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong’s rash of violent crimes may not be result of ‘copycat effect’, experts say, as one warns post-Covid stress could lead to more conflicts
- City has witnessed spate of violent incidents in June, including recent knife attack on McDonald’s manager and fatal stabbing of two women at shopping centre
- Expert tells Hongkongers to ‘stay calm and take things one step at a time’, as some call for media to tone down gruesome details from crime coverage
