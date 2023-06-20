A McDonald’s worker in Hong Kong has been remanded in custody after being charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm on his supervisor in a knife attack on Sunday. Chan Chi-shing, 29, was on Tuesday escorted to Eastern Court to face a count of wounding with intent, an offence punishable by up to life imprisonment under the Offences against the Person Ordinance. He was not required to enter a plea as police need time to take witness statements, arrange an identification parade and collect security footage from various locations, including the fast-food chain restaurant at Sun On Building in Sai Ying Pun. Hong Kong McDonald’s worker arrested after allegedly attacking manager with knives Prosecutors said the injured manager, Wong Wut-san, 38, was no longer in a life-threatening situation. Wong was in a critical condition when he was sent to Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam for treatment. A duty lawyer representing Chan said the accused had no bail application. The suspect will be held behind bars before his next appearance in the dock in mid-August.