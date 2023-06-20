The junction of Aldrich Street and Po Man Street in Shau Kei Wan, where a woman walking on the roadside was knocked down. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong delivery van driver arrested after vehicle knocks down and kills woman, 60
- Police are appealing for witnesses to the case in Shau Kei Wan
- In separate incident earlier in the morning, another delivery van collided with a seven-seater vehicle
