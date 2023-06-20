The taxi driver appeared at Kowloon City Court on Tuesday morning. Photo: SCMP
The taxi driver appeared at Kowloon City Court on Tuesday morning. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong cabby charged with false imprisonment after allegedly driving off with drunk Malaysian tourist, keeping her at building site for 30 minutes

  • Woman, 25, and her husband, 26, had been drinking in Central before hailing cab to take them back to their hotel
  • Husband asked hotel staff for help in bringing wife to room, but taxi driver suddenly drove off with woman on board

Danny Mok
Updated: 11:25pm, 20 Jun, 2023

