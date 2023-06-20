The taxi driver appeared at Kowloon City Court on Tuesday morning. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong cabby charged with false imprisonment after allegedly driving off with drunk Malaysian tourist, keeping her at building site for 30 minutes
- Woman, 25, and her husband, 26, had been drinking in Central before hailing cab to take them back to their hotel
- Husband asked hotel staff for help in bringing wife to room, but taxi driver suddenly drove off with woman on board
The taxi driver appeared at Kowloon City Court on Tuesday morning. Photo: SCMP