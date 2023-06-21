A police constable asks a court for HK$160,000 in damages after “exploitation and abuse” by a superior officer. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong policeman asks court for HK$160,000 in damages; alleges senior officer said he had sex with subordinate’s wife and mother
- Constable Ng Hon-sum says Lam Man-lung carried out campaign of ‘exploitation and abuse’ against him
- Ng says he was repeatedly harassed by superior and lost out on training opportunities and promotion because of abuse
A police constable asks a court for HK$160,000 in damages after “exploitation and abuse” by a superior officer. Photo: Warton Li