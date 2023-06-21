Hong Kong police foiled an alleged attempt to vandalise a showroom belonging to Shenzhen-based electric vehicle maker BYD. Photo: [email protected] Kong Police Force
Hong Kong police arrest two men accused of planning to vandalise Shenzhen-based electric vehicle maker BYD’s showroom
- Four facilities belonging to mainland Chinese vehicle maker were vandalised last week Monday
- Attempted attack was provoked by personal financial dispute and company was not involved, according to police
