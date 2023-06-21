One of the defendants allegedly had intercourse with the teenage girl at his home in Tsuen Wan’s Fuk Loi Estate. Photo: Google
Hong Kong civil servant, firefighter, teachers among 6 accused of having sex with 14-year-old girl
- Six defendants slapped with nine charges, including unlawful sex, buggery and possession of child pornography
- One defendant also faces count of assault after allegedly attacking girl in hotel room in Tsuen Wan
