The association’s lawyers have been told to write to the Department of Justice. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong Journalists Association considers seeking exemption to possible court ban against protest song ‘Glory to Hong Kong’

  • Journalists’ group has instructed lawyers to write to Department of Justice to obtain more information about application for court injunction against playing protest song
  • ‘We may consider requesting court for leave to intervene in proceedings and to apply to have news reporting considered exempt in order to protect journalists,’ group says

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 11:44pm, 21 Jun, 2023

