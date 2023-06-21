The association’s lawyers have been told to write to the Department of Justice. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong Journalists Association considers seeking exemption to possible court ban against protest song ‘Glory to Hong Kong’
- Journalists’ group has instructed lawyers to write to Department of Justice to obtain more information about application for court injunction against playing protest song
- ‘We may consider requesting court for leave to intervene in proceedings and to apply to have news reporting considered exempt in order to protect journalists,’ group says
