Police investigate a traffic accident on King’s Road in Fortress Hill in March. At least 12 taxis, out of about 18,000 in total, are involved in an accident each day in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
How safe are Hong Kong taxis? Recent incidents raise concerns over quality of drivers, but industry leaders say new measures needed to lure younger workers
- Taxis accounted for almost one-fifth of vehicles involved in traffic accidents in first three months of 2023
- While many drivers are in their sixties, transport industry leaders say government is failing to take needed steps to change hiring trends
