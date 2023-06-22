Hong Kong police have recaptured a man who escaped from a public hospital while in custody for allegedly taking indecent photos of his granddaughter and producing child pornography. The 64-year-old, who was sent to Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre after he was charged earlier this month, complained of feeling unwell on Wednesday and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei for treatment. But he fled in the early hours of the next day. A source familiar with the case said the man was handcuffed to his hospital bed and guarded by two prison service staff. But he managed to escape from the handcuffs and left the hospital ward at about 4am on Thursday. The source said a preliminary investigation suggested the handcuffs were not tight enough and the man’s wrists were so slim he was able to slip free. The Correctional Services Department said an investigation had been launched into how the man was able to escape. A citywide search began when a nurse discovered the suspect was missing and alerted police at 4.05am. The insider said the suspect flagged down a taxi which took him home to Sham Shui Po to get money from his daughter, but she called police. Suspect escapes from Hong Kong court after swapping identification wristband Officers found him on Wai Lun Street, near the junction with Nam Cheong Street, at around 5.45am. The source said the man tried to run but was caught, pinned to the ground and handcuffed. Detectives from the Kowloon West regional crime unit are investigating the case. The source said they would look into how the suspect escaped from handcuffs and investigate whether negligence was involved in the incident. Hong Kong court escape: police arrest suspect after 4 days on the run The Correctional Services Department said the suspect escaped “when the correctional staff went to the nurses’ station in the hospital ward”. The department said a board of inquiry had been appointed to examine the circumstances of the incident. Police started an investigation into alleged indecent assault and production of child pornography after a complaint was made by the man’s daughter. He was later charged and appeared in court. It is not the first time police have had to hunt down prisoners who escaped from custody. An alleged drug trafficker escaped from a court in April after he swapped identification wristbands with another man in custody. He was recaptured after three days. Another alleged drug trafficker escaped from police custody in Caritas Medical Centre in February 2020 after he was transferred there for medical treatment. There was no follow-up report of him being recaptured. A man who faced trial over drug trafficking and an acid attack on a family of three escaped from Queen Elizabeth Hospital in 2015 after he managed to unshackle himself and outrun two police officers. Police at the time said the escape was a “David Copperfield-like manoeuvre”, but the man was rearrested just hours later.