Three BYD showrooms and a service centre were targeted by vandals. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong police arrest 3 more suspects in connection with BYD vandalism attacks, including alleged triad leader detained earlier over office storming
- Source familiar with case says three Hong Kong residents include alleged Wo Shing Wo triad leader known as ‘Temple Street Long’
- He was among 35 people who allegedly stormed a Tsim Sha Tsui office in an apparent effort to recoup HK$19 million lost on stocks
Three BYD showrooms and a service centre were targeted by vandals. Photo: Reuters