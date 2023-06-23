Three BYD showrooms and a service centre were targeted by vandals. Photo: Reuters
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest 3 more suspects in connection with BYD vandalism attacks, including alleged triad leader detained earlier over office storming

  • Source familiar with case says three Hong Kong residents include alleged Wo Shing Wo triad leader known as ‘Temple Street Long’
  • He was among 35 people who allegedly stormed a Tsim Sha Tsui office in an apparent effort to recoup HK$19 million lost on stocks

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 2:02pm, 23 Jun, 2023

