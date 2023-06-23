A husband-and-wife team were given suspended sentences for submitting false information in Hongkong Post tender bid. Photo: Roy Issa
A husband-and-wife team were given suspended sentences for submitting false information in Hongkong Post tender bid. Photo: Roy Issa
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong husband-and-wife given suspended sentences after admitting they gave false information in tender for Hongkong Post work

  • Judge tells the two their offences serious, but suspends sentences because of mitigating factors
  • Court hears that Hongkong Post tendering process was headed by woman’s cousin, then an assistant general manager with the service

Emily Hung
Emily Hung

Updated: 11:00pm, 23 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A husband-and-wife team were given suspended sentences for submitting false information in Hongkong Post tender bid. Photo: Roy Issa
A husband-and-wife team were given suspended sentences for submitting false information in Hongkong Post tender bid. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE