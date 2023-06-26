More than 1 billion integrated circuits were found inside the shipping containers. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong customs makes record HK$1.5 billion seizure of smuggled goods, mostly electronics, bound for mainland China via Singapore
- Haul comprises HK$1.2 billion in integrated circuits, including HK$230 million in used electronics, as well as wine and dried seafood
- Smugglers could have avoided more than HK$600 million in tariffs if all the goods had reached their destination
