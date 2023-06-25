Unlike traditional Chinese funerals where black and white are normally used, the memorial hall for Abby Choi’s ceremony was decorated in pink, said to be the former socialite’s favourite colour. Photo: Dickson Lee
Mother of slain Hong Kong model Abby Choi shares pain of losing daughter in emotional video tribute, thanks mourners who attended funeral
- ‘This pain of loss will be engraved in my heart indefinitely,’ writes Cheung Yin-fa on social media platform Douyin
- Friends and family paid respects to former socialite in pink-themed service last week
