Hong Kong police arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of child neglect on Monday after his two daughters, aged two and four, ate confectionery suspected of containing prohibited cannabidiol (CBD). The case was reported to police before 10am when the mother of the two sisters took them to Tuen Mun Hospital for treatment. “The woman called police, saying that her estranged husband had earlier left suspected CBD confectionery at home, and their two daughters had accidentally eaten them,” a source familiar with the case said. She also informed police that her estranged husband was at the hospital and asked them to arrest him. Officers arrested the 25-year-old man at the hospital after a preliminary investigation. He was detained for suspected child neglect, according to the force. The source said the two girls were undergoing medical examinations in hospital. As of 1pm, the man was still in police custody. Detectives from the Tuen Mun criminal investigation unit are following up on the case. Hong Kong police arrest 9 and seize 1,000 cannabidiol products since ban enforced Ill-treatment or neglect of a child is punishable by up to 10 years in jail under the Offences Against the Person Ordinance. Statistics from the Social Welfare Department showed there were 1,439 new child abuse cases last year, up 5 per cent from the 1,367 reports logged in 2021. Of the cases reported in 2022, 19 per cent were related to neglect and 45 per cent involved physical harm. Cannabidiol was added to the city’s Dangerous Drugs Ordinance on February 1, which lists more than 200 substances, including cocaine, cannabis, crystal meth and heroin. Hong Kong CBD ban kicks in with more than 77,000 items surrendered Derived from cannabis plants, cannabidiol is used as a non-addictive remedy for anxiety, insomnia and muscle pain. It is commonly infused into oils, coffee, beer and beauty products. Before the ban took effect, products containing CBD were allowed if other prohibited ingredients derived from cannabis were not present. Under the law, possessing or consuming CBD products is punishable by up to seven years in jail and a maximum fine of HK$1 million (US$127,700). Trafficking and manufacturing of such items carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and a HK$5 million fine.