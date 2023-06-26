A retired worker at a Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children’s home has been sentenced for abusing 10 toddlers. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong judge sentences retired childcare worker to 27 months in jail for assaulting 10 toddlers at home

  • Chan Lai-kuen, 56, assaulted two-year-old boy seven times in 10 days, including stomping on him, twisting his limbs and slapping his face
  • Judge says abuses were intolerable and shattered public’s confidence in childcare sector

Brian Wong

Updated: 8:35pm, 26 Jun, 2023

