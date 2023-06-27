Thieves stole HK$260,000 from a vehicle parked in Town Park South Road. Photo: Google
Hong Kong police hunt thieves who used GPS tracker to find victim’s car and steal HK$260,000
- Watch company salesman, 30, called police when he retuned to his car and found windscreen and another window smashed
- Source says officers discovered GPS tracker attached to vehicle and robbers may have targeted victim because he usually carried large amounts of cash
Thieves stole HK$260,000 from a vehicle parked in Town Park South Road. Photo: Google