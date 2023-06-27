Hong Kong police arrested a drunk middle-aged woman who was allegedly spotted hacking a tree with a meat cleaver in the New Territories in the early hours of Tuesday. A video posted online shows a woman hitting a tree trunk about 10 times at a playground off Po Wan Road in Sheung Shui. A passer-by called police at 12.25am after seeing her with the cleaver and wandering around near a post office on San Fung Avenue, a short distance from the playground. A police spokesman said the cleaver was tucked into the waistband of her trousers and she was emotionally unstable when officers located her. He said the woman, 46, was handcuffed and arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon. The woman, who was unhurt, was taken to North District Hospital in Sheung Shui for examination. According to the force, no casualties were reported in the incident. A source familiar with the case said a preliminary investigation found the woman had a relationship problem and was drunk at the time of the incident. Meanwhile, a citywide search was under way for a man who was seen carrying two knives when getting into an Audi car outside Choi Wan Estate in Choi Hung at about 8pm on Monday. The car sped off when officers arrived. Police gave chase. Knife scare at Hong Kong immigration offices activates police’s anti-terrorism unit According to the force, the Audi hit another car and a taxi after turning into Clear Water Bay Road. The man abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot when the Audi got caught in a traffic jam outside Choi Hung Estate. The two locations are about 2km apart. Officers seized bags containing about 30 grams of suspected cocaine outside and inside the vehicle. Police mounted a search, but no arrest was made. The case has been classified as furious driving and drug trafficking. Officers from the Wong Tai Sin criminal investigation unit are following up the case. On June 10, two officers opened fire on a Lexus car and arrested its driver after a bungled escape attempt on Princess Margaret Road in Ho Man Tin that ended with a Mercedes-Benz and a police vehicle rammed. Police seized 42 grams of suspected cocaine, packaged in 80 bags, allegedly found in the car. Police have increased patrols after a string of violent incidents and knife crimes across the city. Hong Kong’s rash of violent crimes ‘may not be result of copycat effect’ A worker at a McDonald’s restaurant in Western district was on June 18 arrested on suspicion of attacking his manager with two knives. A man, 27, was arrested on June 11 after his former supervisor, 43, was slashed with a meat cleaver in an underpass connected to Choi Hung MTR station on June 8. Investigators said the woman, who suffered serious injuries, recently laid the man off. Two women were stabbed to death at Plaza Hollywood shopping centre in Diamond Hill on June 2. A man, 39, has been charged with two counts of murder.