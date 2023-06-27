Police show a speedboat, money and other items seized in a dawn raid on an alleged people-smuggling operation. Photo: Jelly Tse
Police ‘smash’ Hong Kong people-smuggling syndicate after dawn stakeout at coastal drop-off points
- 12 arrested in crackdown on alleged triad-organised people-smuggling operation believed to have been active for six months
- Police say syndicate offered one-stop service using speed boats and arranged accommodation and jobs for illegal entrants
