Police show a speedboat, money and other items seized in a dawn raid on an alleged people-smuggling operation. Photo: Jelly Tse
Police show a speedboat, money and other items seized in a dawn raid on an alleged people-smuggling operation. Photo: Jelly Tse
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Police ‘smash’ Hong Kong people-smuggling syndicate after dawn stakeout at coastal drop-off points

  • 12 arrested in crackdown on alleged triad-organised people-smuggling operation believed to have been active for six months
  • Police say syndicate offered one-stop service using speed boats and arranged accommodation and jobs for illegal entrants

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 5:08pm, 27 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Police show a speedboat, money and other items seized in a dawn raid on an alleged people-smuggling operation. Photo: Jelly Tse
Police show a speedboat, money and other items seized in a dawn raid on an alleged people-smuggling operation. Photo: Jelly Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE