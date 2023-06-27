Edward Snowden (left) and Canadian lawyer Robert Tibbo meet again in Moscow in 2016. Photo: Robert Tibbo
Edward Snowden (left) and Canadian lawyer Robert Tibbo meet again in Moscow in 2016. Photo: Robert Tibbo
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Whistle-blower Edward Snowden’s lawyer accuses Hong Kong Bar Association of using ‘false complaints’ in bid to stop him from practising

  • Canadian lawyer Robert Tibbo says he resigned from Hong Kong Bar Association because he believed he would never get a fair hearing
  • Tibbo denies ‘helping Snowden to escape’ and ‘exploiting his clients to make money for himself’ as well as putting them in danger

Lars Hamer

Updated: 6:51pm, 27 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Edward Snowden (left) and Canadian lawyer Robert Tibbo meet again in Moscow in 2016. Photo: Robert Tibbo
Edward Snowden (left) and Canadian lawyer Robert Tibbo meet again in Moscow in 2016. Photo: Robert Tibbo
READ FULL ARTICLE