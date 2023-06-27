Police are investigating a robbery where an elderly man was robbed of a Rolex and a ring after a woman lured him to a flat with the promise of a massage. Photo: Jelly Tse
79-year-old Hong Kong man robbed of Rolex and ring after being lured to flat by woman’s promise of massage services
- Man taken to flat, pushed to floor and HK$30,000 Rolex and HK$500 ring snatched by woman in her 40s
- Victim suffers hand injuries in attack and taken to Caritas Medical Centre for treatment
