Wallets or credit cards, cash and Octopus stored-value cards were among the most common items stolen by pickpockets, followed by mobile phones. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Wallets or credit cards, cash and Octopus stored-value cards were among the most common items stolen by pickpockets, followed by mobile phones. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong theft cases jump by nearly 40 per cent in first 4 months of the year, with police linking surge to return to normality

  • Chief Inspector Choi Wing-yuk says Mong Kok is hotspot for thefts, pointing to ‘high foot traffic’ in area
  • Police record 7,167 theft cases and 27,911 crimes in total between January and April

Wynna Wong

Updated: 7:00am, 28 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Wallets or credit cards, cash and Octopus stored-value cards were among the most common items stolen by pickpockets, followed by mobile phones. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Wallets or credit cards, cash and Octopus stored-value cards were among the most common items stolen by pickpockets, followed by mobile phones. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE