Wallets or credit cards, cash and Octopus stored-value cards were among the most common items stolen by pickpockets, followed by mobile phones. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong theft cases jump by nearly 40 per cent in first 4 months of the year, with police linking surge to return to normality
- Chief Inspector Choi Wing-yuk says Mong Kok is hotspot for thefts, pointing to ‘high foot traffic’ in area
- Police record 7,167 theft cases and 27,911 crimes in total between January and April
Wallets or credit cards, cash and Octopus stored-value cards were among the most common items stolen by pickpockets, followed by mobile phones. Photo: Yik Yeung-man