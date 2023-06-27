Neither Leighton nor others involved in the project were charged for other issues revealed during an independent inquiry, such as jerry-built platforms, unauthorised changes to the designs for supporting diaphragm walls and missing inspection documents. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong court fines Leighton Contractors HK$40,000 over shoddy work at Hung Hom MTR station
- Leighton Contractors (Asia) pleads guilty to violating Buildings Ordinance, after failing to adhere to approved plan in construction of space at MTR station
- Construction was part of Sha Tin-Central link, which cost nearly HK$100 billion and was delayed because of scandal
