Two girls have regained consciousness days after being hospitalised in Hong Kong upon accidentally eating sweets suspected to contain prohibited cannabidiol (CBD) from their father’s cousin. The sisters’ mother, Selena Miu, said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that the pair, aged two and four, was still in the intensive care unit, adding they were tired and slow in their responses even though they could now eat, hold a conversation and recognise her. Their father’s 48-year-old female cousin allegedly fed them the candies by accident, the Post had learned. She was earlier arrested on suspicion of child neglect. The 25-year-old father has been charged on suspicion of child neglect and drug possession. Ill-treatment or neglect of a child is punishable by up to 10 years in jail under the Offences Against the Person Ordinance. CBD is one of more than 100 chemical compounds found in the marijuana plant or its close relative, hemp. It is also possible to derive it from other non-cannabis botanicals. Hong Kong father, cousin arrested after girls eat cannabidiol sweets According to the World Health Organization, CBD does not appear to have abuse potential or cause harm in its pure state. THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), other than CBD, is another active ingredient found in cannabis that gives users a “high” feeling. “Other than CBD products being illegal in Hong Kong … if children as young as two and four consumed CBD sweets meant for adults, it is a serious exceedance of dosage,” Dr Patrick Ip Pak-keung, from the University of Hong Kong’s paediatrics and adolescent medicine department, told a radio programme on Wednesday morning. Hong Kong CBD ban kicks in with more than 77,000 items surrendered He added that the side effects could include acute toxicity, which could cause unconsciousness and seizures, with serious long-term impacts. “In theory, if properly extracted, CBD could be used for medical purposes. Pure CBD could be very helpful for children with epilepsy, for example,” he said. “Unfortunately, in the extraction of cannabis-related products, it is very difficult to avoid THC contamination. If THC is mixed into the CBD products, such as CBD sweets, users might be poisoned.” CBD was added to the city’s Dangerous Drugs Ordinance on February 1, which lists more than 200 substances, including cocaine, cannabis, crystal meth and heroin.