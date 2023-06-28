A Beijing official’s warning against “soft confrontations” in Hong Kong after the national security law took effect should not form part of a sedition case against two former chief editors at a now-closed news outlet, defence lawyers have told a court. The defence also urged the District Court not to hold the pair from Stand News liable for the extremist thoughts and independence agendas that Xia Baolong , director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, had said persisted after the law’s imposition in 2020. They added that none of the articles published on the popular website posed a substantial risk to the country’s safety. Wednesday’s remarks came on the third and last day of oral submissions from the bar table as the trial drew to a close, after stretching 35 days past its original schedule of 20 days. Former editors-in-chief Chung Pui-kuen, 53, and Patrick Lam Shiu-tung, 35, face a joint conspiracy charge for allegedly conspiring to publish and reproduce seditious publications to damage the central government, the local administration and the national security law. The court also recorded a not guilty plea from Best Pencil HK, Stand News’ holding company, which is unrepresented in the proceedings. Prosecutors initially relied on 17 writings critical of Beijing and the Hong Kong government as proof that Stand News had instigated hatred and contempt towards authorities. But they have since expanded the case to cover 587 other articles previously ignored by investigators, as part of accusations that Stand News conducted biased reporting and advocated anti-government beliefs. Ex-chief editor denies Stand News promoted ‘radical’ Hong Kong opposition, court hears Prosecutors said the hundreds of reports, which feature criticisms of the national security law and the Chinese Communist Party, showed the news agency’s intent to steer public opinion in favour of the opposition when it ran the original 17 stories between July 2020 and December 2021. A prosecution filing cited an address earlier this year by Xia, who said the city should remain vigilant against “soft confrontations” and “anti-China activities carried out under the guise of so-called human rights, freedom, democracy and livelihood”. Lead prosecutor Laura Ng Shuk-kuen asked the court to convict the defendants in light of Xia’s statement, noting that Stand News had run the provocative reports even as hidden forces continued to threaten national security. But Ng’s opponent, senior counsel Audrey Eu Yuet-mee, argued that Xia was merely commenting on the city’s current sociopolitical situation instead of targeting the now-defunct news outlet. “We find it very difficult to understand the prosecution’s argument [that Xia’s statement] is evidence because he is an expert on national security,” Eu told Judge Kwok Wai-kin, who was approved by city leader John Lee Ka-chiu to hear the case. The senior counsel said prosecutors had also failed to identify the national security risk posed by the 17 stories which formed the backbone of their case. “We, the media, are obliged to reflect the views of third parties. You cannot convict us based on what we said because we failed to sever ties with them,” she said. Stand News did not censor bloggers with ‘radical’ Hong Kong views, court hears The prosecution also pointed to 45 separate court cases, some of which are still ongoing, that were potentially influenced by online media. Eu asked the judge to discard that piece of “prejudicial” information and highlighted the lack of evidence that the accused in those cases had been galvanised by Stand News’ publications. The court is expected to hand down its ruling on October 4. Sedition is punishable by up to two years imprisonment for a first conviction under local legislation. The Court of Final Appeal has regarded the offence as one capable of endangering national security, and cases can only be heard by arbiters approved by the chief executive.