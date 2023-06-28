The case is being heard at the city’s District Court in Wan Chai. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Beijing official’s warning of ‘soft confrontations’ not relevant in sedition trial of former Stand News editors, defence tells court

  • Prosecutors cite remarks by Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office director Xia Baolong as part of case against former senior editors Chung Pui-kuen and Patrick Lam
  • Defence argues Xia commenting on city’s current sociopolitical situation rather than targeting now-defunct outlet

Brian Wong

Updated: 10:26pm, 28 Jun, 2023

