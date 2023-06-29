The northern New Territories in Hong Kong comprises swathes of undeveloped land. Photo: Martin Chan
Northern Metropolis and triads? Hong Kong police arrest 180 in crackdown on illegal activities, including lunchbox business at construction sites
- Police say gangs extorted fees from vendors to sell lunchboxes to workers in the area, with a source revealing monthly revenue could be up to HK$500,000
- Other illegal operations include unlicensed food-manufacturing outlets, bars and brothels
The northern New Territories in Hong Kong comprises swathes of undeveloped land. Photo: Martin Chan