Police have arrested three men over the discovery of 100 bullets and 13 imitation guns at a factory building in Kowloon. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest 3 after seizing 100 bullets, 13 imitation guns dumped beside rubbish bin
- Source says seized ammunition consisted of 22 calibre bullets, while imitation firearms included air rifles and model guns
- Preliminary investigation indicates renovation workers dumped haul at factory building after being instructed to dispose of items, insider adds
