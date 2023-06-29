Suspected crystal meth seized in police raids worth an estimated HK$123 million. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police seize HK$123 million worth of crystal meth after raids on storage centres net biggest haul of drug this year
- Suspected crystal meth found disguised in sacks used for tea in Ngau Tau Kok flat and Kwun Tong commercial building
- Police say two men arrested believed to have been recruited by a syndicate to manage the two sites
