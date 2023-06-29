Banks and major merchants in Hong Kong have promised to refrain from sending out texts containing hyperlinks that extract client information, as part of a joint drive with the government to clamp down on scammers using instant messages to target victims. Fifteen businesses from various sectors came together on Thursday to mark the launch of the Anti-Scam Consumer Protection Charter, a pledge created by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and the Hong Kong Association of Banks to curb the use of instant messages containing hyperlinks that collect personal information. “If residents get this type of message, they should be vigilant and refrain from clicking on those links,” said Eddie Yue Wai-man, the authority’s chief executive. The signatories include logistics service providers S.F. Express, delivery platforms Deliveroo and Foodpanda, as well as online retailer HKTV Mall, while all 23 of the city’s credit-card issuing banks also agreed to the charter. Phishing messages from fake ‘Scameter’ app prompt Hong Kong police warning Under the agreement, participants must train frontline staff to handle scam-related customer inquiries and provide communication channels that allow users to verify any messages they have received. The clampdown on phishing scams follows the launch of an intelligence-sharing platform for banks by the authority and local police earlier this month. The initiative aims to help lenders detect and intercept accounts linked to fraudulent activities. The latest data from the authority found it received 519 complaints related to scams and financial crimes between January and May. The city’s de facto central bank recorded 555 incidents in 2022. Among the complaints received during the first five months of this year, 382 involved unauthorised credit card transactions. The authority only recorded 391 such cases last year. Police figures show 1,408 victims had fallen prey to phishing scams during the first three months of the year, losing a total of HK$26.1 million (US$3.3 million). Hong Kong accountant loses HK$700,000 in phishing scam, joining 1,408 others Arthur Yuen Kwok-hang, the authority’s deputy chief executive, on Thursday urged residents to make sure they only carried out online transactions on official platforms and to be wary when submitting their personal details over the internet. “When conducting any kind of transaction, please ensure you are logged into the official platform via formal channels before completing the transaction. Don’t try to log in via hyperlinks,” he said as he moderated a panel of industry representatives. “Please also verify the identity of the counterparty [during online transactions] and be careful about sensitive information such as personal details, credit card information and one-time passwords. Do not hand them over to the other party.” Representatives for a local bank and two major merchants said customers should look out for phishing messages that used official-looking email addresses and offered fake discounts. The panel also urged residents to check the email addresses of suspicious requests for unpaid postage fees or to collect packages, as well as those notifying recipients of lottery prizes or impersonating major businesses in the city.