Police officers outside the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on Friday, where a flag raising ceremony and cocktail reception will be held as part of the commemoration. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong police ring of steel planned to deter trouble at July 1 commemoration of 26th anniversary of city’s return to Chinese rule
- More than 6,000 officers to be out on the streets on Saturday in wake of spate of stabbings and to deter potential trouble at events
- Elite squads will be out in force, as well as officers from the Police College and uniformed administrative staff
