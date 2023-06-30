Hong Kong police have seized seven imitation guns and other weapons at a residential unit and arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with the haul. The force on Friday said it had not ruled out that the case could be related to the 26th anniversary of the city’s return to Chinese rule on Saturday. Police raided the flat on Thursday in Tseung Kwan O, seizing seven imitation firearms, including six pistols and a rifle. Officers also found a rope dart, six folding knives, two short knives, a Chinese sword and an axe, according to Senior Inspector Lau Kai-yin of the force’s Kowloon East regional crime unit. Hong Kong police arrest 3 after seizing bullets, replica guns left beside rubbish bin The 41-year-old man, who was said to be a construction worker and had no triad background, was arrested on suspicion of possessing offensive and prohibited weapons, as well as imitation firearms. He is being detained for investigation. Lau said police were investigating the source of the weapons, whether they were involved in other cases and any possible motives for storing the equipment, adding more arrests could be made. “We did not rule out that it could be related to July 1,” said Lau, referring to the 26th anniversary of the handover on Saturday. “The police have been actively collecting information online and offline and analysing it, especially for some iconic and sensitive days such as July 1,” he said. The force’s forensic firearms examination division will inspect the seized weapons.