Hong Kong customs displays the ketamine worth HK$16 million found in driveshafts at the airport. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong customs displays the ketamine worth HK$16 million found in driveshafts at the airport. Photo: Handout
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong customs seizes HK$16 million worth of ketamine hidden in driveshafts, charges suspect for smuggling

  • Illegal narcotics found in air cargo consignment seized by customs at city’s airport
  • One suspect will appear in court this week while the other has been released on bail

Fiona Chow

Updated: 8:39pm, 1 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong customs displays the ketamine worth HK$16 million found in driveshafts at the airport. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong customs displays the ketamine worth HK$16 million found in driveshafts at the airport. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE