Psychiatrist Dr Phyllis Chan explains the way people with varying degrees of autism respond to what happens around them is very different from the response of normal people. Photo: Sam Tsang
Are Hong Kong courts equipped to handle defendants with autism? Legal, medical experts urge care for special needs of ‘misunderstood’ disorder
- Recent case of 20-year-old with autism has experts urging courts to consider offenders’ special needs
- Autism is nothing new and lawyers can cite cases from elsewhere, says legal sector lawmaker Ambrose Lam
