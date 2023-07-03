An expert has warned a single photo or mere seconds of recording of a victim’s voice would be enough to generate fake material using AI technology. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong scams using AI? Police issue warning as fake clip of bank CEO tricks victim, man flags blackmail attempt with doctored sex video
- Japanese man reports being tricked by video showing ‘Hong Kong bank CEO’ describing new product
- Police urge people to look for telltale signs in fake videos, especially in eye and mouth movements
