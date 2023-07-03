The elderly pedestrian was hit while crossing the road on Monday morning. Photo: Facebook@Bosco Chu
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Hong Kong motorist arrested after elderly woman hit by Mercedes-Benz while crossing road

  • Elderly woman was crossing Tong Mi Road at junction with Mong Kok Road when she was hit by vehicle on Monday morning
  • Woman suffered serious head injuries and was taken unconscious to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment, police say

Clifford Lo
Updated: 1:12pm, 3 Jul, 2023

