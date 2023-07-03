They are currently based in Canada, Australia, the United States and Britain.

During a speech on the 26th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule on July 1, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu warned the city should remain on guard against “soft resistance” that posed a threat to national security.

Advertisement

The force said 260 people, aged from 15 to 90, had been arrested for acts endangering national security in the past three years since the law took effect, with authorities having charged about two-thirds of the suspects and five companies.

Among the total, 80 had been convicted or were awaiting sentencing, with only 30 of those cases involving the national security law. The remainder were facing other offences.

Colonial-era sedition legislation has been one of the commonly used laws to build cases against suspects, including the recent arrest of a 63-year-old man by national security police for allegedly posting “seditious messages” on social media.