breaking | Hong Kong national security law: police offer HK$1 million rewards for arrest of 8 people, including 3 ex-lawmakers
- Announcement marks first time bounties on offer since legislation took effect, banning acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces
- Suspects are former lawmakers Nathan Law, Dennis Kwok and Ted Hui, unionist Mung Siu-tat, lawyer Kevin Yam, and activists Finn Lau, Anna Kwok and Elmer Yuen
Hong Kong police are offering a reward for individuals believed to have violated the national security law. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong police will offer HK$1 million (US$127,603) rewards for information leading to the arrest of each of eight wanted opposition figures overseas accused of violating the national security law.
The announcement on Monday marks the first time such bounties are being offered since the legislation took effect on June 30, 2020. The law bans acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.
The eight suspects are former legislators Nathan Law Kwun-chung, Dennis Kwok Wing-hang and Ted Hui Chi-fung, unionist Mung Siu-tat, lawyer Kevin Yam Kin-fung, and activists Finn Lau Cho-dik, Anna Kwok Fung-yee, and Elmer Yuen Gong-yi.
They are currently based in Canada, Australia, the United States and Britain.
During a speech on the 26th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule on July 1, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu warned the city should remain on guard against “soft resistance” that posed a threat to national security.
The force said 260 people, aged from 15 to 90, had been arrested for acts endangering national security in the past three years since the law took effect, with authorities having charged about two-thirds of the suspects and five companies.
Among the total, 80 had been convicted or were awaiting sentencing, with only 30 of those cases involving the national security law. The remainder were facing other offences.
Colonial-era sedition legislation has been one of the commonly used laws to build cases against suspects, including the recent arrest of a 63-year-old man by national security police for allegedly posting “seditious messages” on social media.
More to follow...