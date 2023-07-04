Police display the faces of eight suspects wanted under the national security law. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s most wanted: a look at police bounties offered for some of the city’s notorious crimes
- From the ‘king of thieves’ to a ‘devil cop’, high-profile cases over the decades have sparked rewards of up to HK$2 million from the force for the capture of suspects
- In the wake of the latest HK$1 million rewards for each arrest of eight suspects under the national security law, the Post takes a look at other past sums
